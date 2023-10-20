Odisha CM announces 4% DA hike for Govt employees and pensioners

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen patnaik today announced 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for Govt employees and pensioners .

Patnaik announced release of 4 percent additional dose of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) in favour of State Government Employees and Pensioners respectively to enhance the rate from 42% to 46%.

As per the announcement, the enhanced DA and TI will be paid from July 1, 2023 retrospectively.

Patnaik’s announcement will benefit 4.5 lakh State Government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners.

Earlier, the Narendra Modi-led Centra government had made the same announcement for its employees and pensioners on Wednesday. The centre cleared a 4 per cent DA and DR hike for central government employees and pensioners.

With the announcement, the DA for central government employees increased to 46 per cent from the existing 42 per cent.