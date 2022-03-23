Urban Polls: Educational Institutions in Khordha to remain closed for 2 Days

Insight Bureau: All educational institutions in Khordha will remain closed for two days in view of the upcoming Odisha Municipal Elections.

Insight Bureau: All educational institutions in Khordha will remain closed for two days in view of the upcoming Odisha Municipal Elections.

All schools and colleges will remain closed on March 23 and March 24 in view of elections to urban local bodies (ULB).

All schools and colleges will remain closed on March 23 and March 24 in view of elections to urban local bodies (ULB).