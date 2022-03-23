Urban Polls: Educational Institutions in Khordha to remain closed for 2 Days

All schools and colleges will remain closed on March 23 and March 24 in view of elections to urban local bodies (ULB).

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  All educational institutions in Khordha will remain closed for two days in view of the upcoming Odisha Municipal Elections.
 
Over 40.55 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the 106 ULBs and three Municipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur, which will go to poll on March 24. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm.
