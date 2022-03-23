Kashmiri Muslims suffered more than Pandits in 1990s: Sajjad Lone

Insight Bureau: Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone on Tuesday said that Kashmiri Muslims have suffered 50 times more than Pandits. Calling ‘The Kashmir Files’ a work of fiction, the maker of the film will drown the country in hatred, he added.

“There is no doubt about injustice to the Kashmiri Pandits. Kashmiri Muslims have suffered 50 times more than Pandits. You cannot document the pain of just one community. We are all in it together. I have lost my own father to bullets,” Lone, a former minister in Jammu and Kashmir, said.