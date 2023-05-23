New Delhi, TNI Bureau: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services 2022 exam. The interviews for this year’s exam were conducted in three phases.

Continuing the trend from previous years, women have dominated the top positions in the exam. Ishita Kishore secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1), followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra.

Direct Link to Check the Results Here

https://st.adda247.com/https://www.careerpower.in/blog/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/23134639/upsc-2022-final-result.pdf

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Traditionally, UPSC declares the CSE results within two to three days after the conclusion of the interviews. The final result PDF will contain the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Also Read: Splitsvilla fame & actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai apartment

The UPSC CSE prelims were held on June 5, 2022, and the results were released on June 22. The main examination took place from September 16 to 25, with the results declared on December 6. The interviews concluded on May 18.

In the previous year, Shruti Sharma secured the All-India Rank 1 in the UPSC CSE 2021 final result. The top three positions were all secured by female candidates, with Ankita Agarwal securing AIR 2 and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh obtaining rank 3.

Meanwhile, the UPSC CSE 2023 prelims are scheduled for May 28. The admit cards for the exam have already been released on the official website.

This year, the inclusion of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in the civil services has led to an increase in the number of vacancies. Consequently, a total of 933 candidates have been recommended in the merit list this year.