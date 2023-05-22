Splitsvilla fame and actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai apartment

Mumbai, TNI Bureau: Actor Aditya Singh Rajput, aged 32, was discovered dead in his apartment located in Andheri, Mumbai. The incident took place on an 11th-floor high-rise building, where he resided. The actor was initially found in the washroom by a friend, who promptly alerted the Oshiwara police. Further details are awaited as an investigation is currently underway.

On Monday, news agency ANI confirmed Aditya Singh Rajput’s demise. The actor’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. According to a report from India Today, Aditya Singh Rajput was taken to a nearby hospital by his friend and the building’s watchman, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem. Investigation underway: Mumbai Police (Pic: Aditya's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/1ZHbKB9ilp — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Although the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, reports suggest that the actor may have succumbed to a drug overdose.

Aditya Singh Rajput commenced his career in the entertainment industry at the age of 17. Hailing from Uttarakhand and brought up in Delhi, he attended Green Fields School. He began as a ramp model and appeared in films such as “Krantiveer” and “Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.”

Apart from his work in films and television shows, Aditya Singh Rajput also featured in more than 125 advertisements. He participated in reality shows like “Splitsvilla 9” and was involved in TV projects such as “Love, Ashiqui,” “Code Red,” “Aawaz Season 9,” “Bad Boy Season 4,” among others. Additionally, he was known to be involved in casting.