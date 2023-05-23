Odisha Govt bans use of Ganja at Shiva Shrines

Odisha Government on Tuesday decided to prohibit the use of Ganja at Shiva shrines across the State.

In this regard, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department directed district Collectors and SPs of all the districts to take necessary steps to stop the use of Ganja at Lord Shiva temples.

Earlier, Padma Shri Balia Baba, the head of Ananta Balia Trust requested the Excise Department of the State to ban the use of bhanga at the famous Baba Akhandalmani Shiva temple.

The use of ganja in the name of Lord Shiva is polluting the religious spirit of the place, Balia baba wrote to the Excise Department.