Rahul Gandhi Takes a Truck Ride to Connect with Drivers

Rahul Gandhi Connects with Truck Drivers, Embarks on Journey to Understand Their Concerns
New Delhi, TNI Bureau: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a unique initiative to connect with various sections of society, recently visiting truck drivers in order to understand and address their concerns. In a video shared by the Congress party on Twitter, Gandhi can be seen sitting inside a truck, engaging in conversation with the drivers during a journey from Delhi to Chandigarh. The purpose of the visit was to gain insight into the challenges faced by the approximately 90 lakh truck drivers across India.
The Congress party tweeted, “Jannayak @RahulGandhi ji reached among the truck drivers to know their problems. Rahul ji traveled with them from Delhi to Chandigarh. According to media reports, there are about 90 lakh truck drivers on the Indian roads. They have their own problems. Rahul ji did the work of listening to their ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”
जननायक @RahulGandhi जी ट्रक ड्राइवर्स की समस्या जानने उनके बीच पहुंचे।
राहुल जी ने उनके साथ दिल्ली से चंडीगढ़ तक का सफर किया।
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, भारत की सड़कों पर करीब 90 लाख ट्रक ड्राइवर्स हैं। इनकी अपनी समस्याएं हैं। इनके 'मन की बात' सुनने का काम राहुल जी ने किया। pic.twitter.com/Bma2BCjGpY
Accompanied by visuals of Gandhi interacting with the truck drivers, the party shared pictures captioned, “Your Rahul Gandhi in your midst 🚛.”
This endeavor follows Gandhi’s previous engagements with different segments of society. During his campaign for the Karnataka Assembly Elections, he interacted with college students and women at a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop. He also conversed with women passengers on a BMTC bus. Additionally, Gandhi had a discussion with gig workers and delivery partners in Bengaluru, where he listened to their challenges and shared a meal with them at a local restaurant. In another instance, he opted to travel as a pillion rider on a two-wheeler to reach his hotel in Bengaluru. Moreover, in late April, Gandhi engaged in a discussion with civil services aspirants in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, as depicted in a video shared by news agency ANI.
