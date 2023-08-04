Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bhubaneswar on a two-day visit to Odisha. Shah arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport at 11:55 PM along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Shah was accorded a grand welcome by BJP leaders and workers upon arrival. Senior leaders Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, Aparajita Sarangi, Sambit Patra as well as BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal were present to welcome Amit Shah. Many other senior leaders including Pratap Sarangi, Sangeeta Singhdeo, Basant Panda and thousands of workers also thronged to the Airport to welcome Shah.

Amit Shah was then escorted to Mayfair Hotel where he will spend the night. Amit Shah will inaugurate the NHAI projects at the Convention Centre in Bhubaneswar on Saturday 11 AM.

He will later review a meeting on LWE and disaster management with Odisha government at the Convention Centre where CM Naveen Patnaik will be present.

Amit Shah will hold a closed-door meeting at the BJP State Office in the afternoon and meet the new Team of Manmohan Samal. He will leave for Delhi in the evening.

Amit Shah’s Odisha visit was cancelled at least twice in the recent months due to unforeseen circumstances.