TNI Morning News Headlines – August 05, 2023

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated several NHAI projects at Loka Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Baitarani now below danger mark. All Government and private schools in Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district to remain closed today.
➡️Infant sold for Rs 2.5 lakh in Titilagarh area of Bolangir district; father, middleman arrested.
➡️Three injured jawans have succumbed to their injuries in Kashmir encounter.
➡️5.2-magnitude earthquake with epicentre in Pakistan jolts Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️Police nab 3 Lashkar associates in Srinagar.
➡️3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.
➡️Landslide hits Kedarnath trek route, 3 killed & 17 missing. NDRF and SDRF teams are searching for the missing persons.
➡️PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations on Sunday.
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at his residence in New Delhi yesterday evening.
➡️Asian Champions Trophy: Indian men’s hockey team holds Japan to 1-1 draw.
➡️6.0-magnitude quake jolts off Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued.
➡️Covid-19 cases are rising in US.
