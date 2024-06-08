Uma Samantaray spills the beans; shifts focus back to Satyabadi

TNI Bureau: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Uma Samantaray has spilled the beans following the defeat in Brahmagiri in the recently concluded elections.

In his reactions to the media persons over his defeat, Samantaray claimed that he was forced to contest the elections from theBrahmagiri assembly seat, which was won by Upasana Mohapatra of BJP.

Samantaray alleged that even though he had won the election four times from Satyabadi, the BJD supremo asked him to contest the elections fromBrahmagiri segment if he wanted him to become the Chief Minister for sixth time.

He further said that he was always with the people of Satyabadi and will continue to be with them. As Uma decided to go back to Satyabadi, bitter rivalry and fight can be expected between him and Sanjay Dasburma who lost the polls from Satyabadi.