Naveen gives Clean Chit to VK Pandian

TNI Bureau: While there has been a public anger against VK Pandian over BJD’s debacle in Odisha, outgoing Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday gave clean chit to him, saying Pandian as an officer did excellent work in many fields in the last 10 years helping with the 2 Cyclones and Covid-19 pandemic.

Pandian also helped the State in the field of Health, Education, Sports and temple restorations, he said. It’s very unfortunate to criticize VK Pandian for the loss, said Naveen.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Naveen repeated again that the people of Odisha will decide his successor. “VK Pandian is not my successor”, he reiterated.

When asked by national media about his health, Naveen Patnaik clarified that his health has always been fine.