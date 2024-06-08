Focus Light System back at Puri Srimandir

TNI Bureau: The focus light system which was uninstalled from in and around the Puri Srimandir two days ago is back following the intervention of Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

A Delhi-based organisation named Third Wave installed the focus lights hours after the Chief Secretary directed Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain to conduct a probe into the case and take appropriate action against persons involved. He also had directed to restore the light systems.

Later, the Chief Secretary and SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee visited the site and took stock of the situation and ensured restoration of the light system.

On the other hand, the Singhadwar Police detained four persons while they were removing some lights.

Meanwhile, Odisha BJP Vice President Biranchi Tripathy alleged that removal of the light system from Srimandir is nothing but a conspiracy and demanded stricter action against the conspirators.

Notably, resentment among the locals and devotees of Lord Jaganath as over 500 focus lights installed in and around the 12th century shrine was uninstalled by the concerned contractor without any prior information leading to slight darkness.