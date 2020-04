TNI Bureau: While UK PM Boris Johnson held the first cabinet meeting through video conferencing after going into quarantine with COVID-19 positive results, his country recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day.

563 new Coronavirus deaths and 4,324 new cases have been reported in UK today.

With 2,352 deaths and 29,474 positive cases, the fatality rate in UK has now gone up to 8% while the global death rate stands at 5%.