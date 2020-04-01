Odisha Corona Update – Travel History of 4th COVID-19 Patient

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government’s COVID-19 Chief Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi has given the details of 4th Coronavirus patient in the State. He also provided other information related to Coronavirus situation in the State.

👉 The 29-year-old 4th COVID-19 patient hails from Bhadrak. He travelled from Dubai to Kolkata on March 18, 2020, arrived via Flight EK 570.

👉 Travelled alone from Kolkata Airport to Howrah Station by Taxi. He then travelled from Howrah Station to Bhadrak Station by East Coast Express (Coach S-11). The person took a hired auto to reach home from Bhadrak Railway Station.

👉 The person was in home quarantine although asymptomanic sample collected for testing on March 30, 2020. He tested positive on March 31, 2020. He came in contact with 7 people.

👉 In Odisha, 610 samples have been tested so far. 4 samples found positive, while remaining 606 are negative. 88 persons are in isolation.

👉 In total, 15,045 people (4,332 returned from abroad) who returned from outside, have registered with the State Government through portal and 104 number.

👉 Strong action will be taken against those spreading fake news and misinformation on Coronavirus. Some arrests have been made today.

👉 There is no shortage of essential commodities in the state. There won’t be any problems in future too. People should avoid going to market frequently: Surendra Kumar, Chairperson, State-level Coronavirus Monitoring Committee.