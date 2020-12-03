TNI Evening News Headlines – December 03, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Gopalpur MLA Pradip Kumar Panigrahi is being questioned in connection with CID CB Cyber Crime PS case no 26/2020.

👉 Former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey & Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his death anniversary & demands Bharat Ratna for the legend.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 32 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 14quarantine, 18 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30834 in the Capital City.

👉 34 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 629 Covid-19 recoveries today including 73 from Anugul, 65 from Sundargarh and 60 from Khordha. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 314023.

👉 Kalahandi: Koksara CDPO caught red-handed taking bribe of Rs 7000.

👉 Babita Sabar from southern Odisha and Sasmita Panda from Jagatsinghpur have been adjudged the first and second runner-ups at ICF Miss India-2020 held in Goa.

👉 Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) files FIR against Amazon over online sale of Nirmalya.

👉 Orissa High Court asks Nayagarh SP to provide security to family of Pari.

👉 Odisha Govt to conduct camp courts in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri.

India News

👉 Meeting of farmer leaders with Government concludes. Talks have made a little progress. Next meeting to be held on December 5.

👉 “MSP will not be touched, no changes will be made to it”: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to farmer leaders during meeting at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

👉 Farmer leaders suggest a special session of the Parliament be called and the new farm laws be abolished.

👉 Rajinikanth to launch political party in January; announcement would be made on 31 December 2020. BJP hails Rajinikanth’s political entry.

👉 Press Council of India asks Centre to treat journalists who died due to coronavirus as ‘COVID warriors’.

👉 Cyclone Burevi to cross South Tamil Nadu by tomorrow, Kerala too on Alert.

👉 Cyclone Burevi: Tamil Nadu declares holiday in 6 districts tomorrow. Thiruvananthapuram airport to remain closed from 10am to 6pm tomorrow.

👉 Delhi reports 3734 new COVID-19 cases, 4834 recoveries and 82 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah over farmers agitation.

👉 CISCE writes to CMs of all states and UTs for reopening of schools and finalizing of board exam dates.

👉 After former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also returns Padma Bhushan in solidarity with farmers’ agitation.1

👉 West Bengal Govt caps price of RT-PCR test in private labs at Rs 950.

👉 Honey from leading brands adulterated with Chinese Sugar Syrup: Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

👉 Brahmaputra Bridge will link Bhutan with Vietnam.

👉 Prabhas will shoot for Adipurush and Nag Ashwin’s project simultaneously next year.