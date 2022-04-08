Twitter testing “unmentioning” Feature; Details Here

Insight Bureau: How about a feature that lets you unmention your name from a tweet? Cool enough! Say hello to “Unmention,” which Twitter is soft launching for some users on the web.

Twitter has announced that it has started experiment testing a new feature that enables users to unmention themselves from conversations or discussions that they don’t want to be part of.

The short video shared by the micro-blogging platform via its Twitter Safety handle shows that the new unmention button not only enables users to untag themselves from a particular tweet but it also enables them to untag themselves from the original tweet and all replies pertaining to that conversation.

“How do you say ‘Don’t @ me,’ without saying ‘Don’t @ me,'” Twitter official wrote. “We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”? We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now. pic.twitter.com/rlo6lqp34H — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 7, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the Unmention feature was first teased by Twitter back in June 2021. Now, Twitter has started testing its ‘Leave the conversation’ or ‘Unmention’ feature with a limited set of users. The company hasn’t shared details as to when this feature will be rolled out more widely or when it will arrive on Twitter’s Android and iOS-based app.

Earlier, Twitter announced that it will soon enable users to edit their tweets with a new ‘Edit Tweet’ button.