RRR Hindi Box Office Collections – Week 1 & Week 2

Insight Bureau: RRR is proving to be behemoth at the box office, performing exceptionally well across the Globe. The Hindi version of RRR is also performing splendidly well.

On April 7, Wednesday, RRR (Hindi) crossed the Rs 200 crore-mark in India and is still going indestructible.

RRR hit the theatres on March 25 in multiple languages and registered a tremendous opening at the box office by worldwide collection of Rs 257 crore. RRR(Hindi) surpassed Rs 200 crore-mark in India in just 13 days.

RRR is continuing its undeviating run at the box office and successfully heading towards Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The film’s total now stands at an estimated Rs 208 crore nett.

Day-wise Collections of ‘RRR’ in India: (Week 1)

🔹Friday – Rs 20.07 Cr

🔹Saturday – Rs 24 Cr

🔹Sunday – Rs 31.50 Cr

🔸#TNI #TheNewsInsight

🔹Monday – Rs 17 Cr

🔹Tuesday – Rs 15.02 Cr

🔹Wednesday – 13 Cr

🔹Thursday – 12 Cr

🔸Total Collections: Rs 132.59 Cr (Week 1)

Day-wise Collections of ‘RRR’ in India: (Week 2)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹Friday 13.50 Cr

🔹Saturday 18 Cr

🔹Sunday 20.50 Cr

🔹Monday 7 Cr

🔹Tuesday 6.50 Cr

🔹Wednesday 5.50 Cr

🔹Thursday 5 Cr

🔸Total Collections: Rs 76 Cr (Week 2)

Week-wise Collections of ‘RRR’ in India:

➡️ Week 1: Rs 132.59 Cr

➡️ Week 2: Rs 76 Cr

Total: Rs 208.59 Cr

RRR (Hindi) benchmarks c rossed ➡️ Rs 50 crore: Day 3

➡️ Rs 100 Cr: Day 5

➡️ Rs 150 Cr: Day 9