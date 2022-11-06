TNI Bureau: Beginning today, Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has begun testing the $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription package for IOS users, which enables verification and other perks.

According to reports, the microblogging network modified its iOS app to enable the monthly blue subscription. As per the latest update on the App Store, users must purchase the new plan in order to be verified on the network. “Exactly like the celebrities, businesses, and politicians you already follow.”

The strategy is not yet live, but some users. “May see us making modifications because we are testing and pushing changes in real time,” according to Esther Crawford, product manager at Twitter. A newly styled notifications page with tweets from verified users by default appearing on the top tab could be seen in the updated app. This promoted the notion that upgrading to the new plan is the greatest way to guarantee that people actually see your tweets, the report further added.

According to the report, the app flashes a pop-up saying. “Blue looks beautiful on you, enjoy your verified checkmark,” when customers attempt to sign up for the new plan. As per initial reports, Twitter has officially launched the updated Twitter Blue at $7.99 per month. Only in countries including United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. “Not every feature is yet operational. A few will arrive later.

It seems that Twitter Blue now has the blue verified tick. But as a blue user, I haven’t yet saw one,” a user posted

How soon will Twitter Blue debut in India?

Elon Musk, the new CEO of the firm, said confirmed that Twitter Blue is scheduled to launch in India in less than a month, upon a user’s inquiry on when to expect he official rollout for India. “Hopefully, less than a month,” Mr Musk said in reply to the Twitter user

The iOS Twitter app similarly lists a blue check for Rs 469 in India. It’s unclear whether the current pricing is accurate or not. Since the subscription has not yet been introduced in the region.

The change will mark the end of Twitter’s current verification process, which was introduced in 2009. In order to stop impersonations of significant accounts including those of politicians and celebrities. Before the anticipated redesign, Twitter had roughly 4,23,000 verified accounts. Many of which were independent journalists from around the world. Who were verified by the company regardless of the number of followers they had.

The verification component of the new blue tick mechanism is not mentioned in the update Twitter made to its iOS app.