BJP leads in Dhamnagar Bypoll in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is breaking the trends to take a lead over the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Dhamnagar bypoll even after the 4th round of counting.

BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj is leading by 3,261 votes at the end of 4th round. He has secured 18,181 votes (50.17%) so far. BJD candidate Abanti Das is at the second spot with 14,920 votes (41.17%). BJD Rebel and Independent candidate Rajendra Das (Raju) is at the 3rd position with 2362 votes. Congress has managed to get only 557 votes so far.

As per the trends, in all probability, BJP may retain the Dhamnagar Assembly seat unless there is a big turnaround.

BJP is now leading by over 8,700 votes at the end of 9th round.