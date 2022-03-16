Tsunami at Box Office: ‘The Kashmir Files’ hits Rs 60 Crore Mark

Insight Bureau: The much anticipated film of 2022, which is gaining huge appreciations, “The Kashmir Files” touched 60 cr benchmark on the 5th day of its release. The movie is based on the real story of Kashmir Pandits.

Notably, the movie collected 3.55 cr on its first day, 8.50 cr on second day, 15.10 cr on third day, 15.05 cr on 4th day and 18 cr on the 5th day.