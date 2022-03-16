Tsunami at Box Office: ‘The Kashmir Files’ hits Rs 60 Crore Mark

The movie is based on the real story of Kashmir Pandits.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
The Kashmir Files Tax Free
158

Insight Bureau: The much anticipated film of 2022, which is gaining huge appreciations, “The Kashmir Files” touched 60 cr benchmark on the 5th day of its release. The movie is based on the real story of Kashmir Pandits.

Related Posts

Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM at Shaheed Bhagat…

No impact of Cyclone on Odisha

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, the movie collected 3.55 cr on its first day, 8.50 cr on second day, 15.10 cr on third day, 15.05 cr on 4th day and 18 cr on the 5th day.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.