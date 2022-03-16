No impact of Cyclone on Odisha

Insight Bureau: There won’t be any impact of the Cyclonic Storm in Odisha, as per the Indian Met Department.

Odisha may not witness rainfall or heavy winds too, said the Met Department.

The Low Pressure area lay over central parts of south Bay of Bengal at 0830 hours IST of today, the 16th March, 2022. It is likely to move east-northeastwards & become a well marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea around 19th morning.

Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northwestwards initially along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a #Depression by morning of 20th March and into a cyclonic storm around 21st March. It would then continue to move north-northwestwards till 22nd March.

Thereafter, it will move north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining north Myanmar coast by morning of 23rd March.