Tribute to Sandhya Mukherjee; Listen to her Odia Song

Inside Bureau: Considered one of the sweetest voices of playback singing in the 60s and 70s, Sandhya Mukherjee has thousands of songs in Bengali and nearly a dozen other languages to her credit. Her duets with legendary singer Hemanta Mukherjee are particularly revered by music lovers.

Sandhya Mukherjee was in the news recently after she turned down the Padma Shri. Sandhya Mukherjee received the Banga Bibhusan, the highest civilian honour given by the West Bengal government, in 2011. She was conferred with the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1970 for Jay Jayanti, the Bengali remake of the Hollywood classic Sound of Music.

The legendary singer’s demise will always haunt the fans of her soulful music. Did you know she was not only famous in Bengal but also in Odisha? She played back for a number of Odia tracks as well. Those tracks will always stay fresh and remind us of her.

So here we have come up with some of her evergreen songs to make you fall in love with her voice again.

Phula Rasia Re- While recording the song, Sandhya Mukherjee couldn’t pronounce the words properly. But later managed to sing and this song became the biggest hit at that time.

Mora Mana Sina- This song is from the movie “Mahalaxmi Puja’. The movie released in the year 1959. Nachiketa Ghosh’s music with Sandhya’s voice had taken this song to another level.

Aau Chanda Laagi Kumuda Jhurana- Film Lakshmi is a hub of beautiful tracks. Released in the year 1962, the song had a massive popularity. Penned by lyricist Sarada Prasanna Nayak it was one of the most underrated song.

Libhi Libhi Jae Akhi Luha- This song came in the year 1967. I t was directed by Bhubaneshwar Mishra.

Mo Akhira Kete Katha- Still considered as one of the most legendary song Odia music industry ever got. This masterpiece is sung by non other than Sandhya Mukherjee. The movie ‘Stree’ from ehich the song is, was a massive hit. The song was directed by Bhubaneshwar Mishra.

Udasi Aakhi Chahin Rahe- In the year 1969, ‘Kie Kahara’ was released. From the movie Sandhya Mukherjee’s song Udasi aakhi chahin rahe was appreciated by people at that time.

Notably, the legend breathed her last on Tuesday, February 15. She was 90. Sandhya Mukherjee had been unwell for the past few days. As per hospital sources, the veteran singer suffered a massive cardiac arrest, and despite extensive efforts to revive her, she passed away.