‘Shaktimaan’ Triology Coming Soon! More Details Here

Insight Bureau: Forget Marvel VS DC, India is going to welcome its own legendary superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ back to the big screens. Shaktimaan — arguably India’s most popular superhero to date — is set to make its way to the big screen, Sony Pictures India announced on Thursday.

Fans will be treated a trilogy based on Indian superhero Shaktimaan. Sony Pictures India has partnered with the show’s original producer Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshm International and Brewing Thoughts for the upcoming movies. Khanna portrayed the role of Shaktimaan in the original series.

Shaktimaan will be Sony Pictures India’s first entry in the Indian superhero space, and the studio says it will seek expertise from parent company Sony Pictures Entertainment and its headquarters in Culver City, California, US, to access the latest technology in moviemaking and postproduction.

“After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it’s time for our desi Superhero!” the studio tweeted on Thursday.

A teaser for the Shaktimaan movie was shared on the Sony Pictures’ YouTube channel on Thursday. The description for the teaser video says the studio is looking to “recreate the magic of the iconic superhero” and that the movie will be headlined by one of the country’s superstars.

Notably, The original Shaktimaan TV series aired in Hindi and ran for eight years since its debut in 1997, and built a large fan base over the years, especially among younger viewers.