Panchayat poll begins in Odisha; Voting in 200 ZP Zones

Insight Bureau: The first round of three-tier panchayat elections begins today in Odisha at 7 a.m. and it will go until 1 p.m. All preparations for the three- tier elections have been completed by the Election Commission.

Voting is taking place in the first phase in 200 Zilla Parishad zones under 71 blocks in 30 districts. It has 1,669 panchayats and 22,379 wards. Voters will elect 200 Zilla Parishad members, 1,669 Sarpanches, 1,669 Samiti members and 22,370 ward members. Voters will determine the fate of 726 district council candidates in the 200 district council zones.

At this stage, a total of 67.51 lakh voters will cast their ballots in 22,379 booths. Of these, 3,357 booths have been identified as sensitive. Sufficient security measures have been put in place to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful manner. Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhy informed that a 225 platoon police force has been deployed.

13 IDs, including PAN, Aadhaar and Passport are accepted as voter IDs. Voter are seen wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Voters who are covid 19 positive will vote at the end of the session.

Voters will vote first for the sarpanch, then for the ward members, then for the committee members, and finally for the district council members. Voters will cast vote in pink ballots for the post of sarpanch, yellow for ward members, blue for committee members and white ballot papers for district councilors.

List of Zilla Parishad Zones and Panchayats that go to Polls Today:

➡️ Angul

👉 Angul (4 ZP Seats, 34 GPs)

👉 Banarpal (4 ZP Seats, 35 GPs)

➡️Balasore

👉 Bhograi ( 6 ZP Seats, 50 GPs)

👉 Jaleswar ( 4 ZP Seats, 35 GPs)

➡️Balangir

👉 Patnagarh ( 3 ZP Seats, 30 GPs)

👉 Belpada ( 3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

👉 Khaprakhol ( 2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

➡️Bargarh

👉Jharbandha (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

👉Paikamal (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

👉Bhatli ( 2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉Ambabhona (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs)

👉Sohela (3 ZP Seats, 27 GPs)

👉Bargarh ( 4 ZP Seats, 27 GPs)

➡️Bhadrak:

👉Bhadrak (4 ZP Seats, 36 GPs)

👉Bonth (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

➡️Boudh

👉Kantamal (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

➡️Cuttack

👉Mahanga (4 ZP Seats, 27 GPs)

👉Cuttack Sadar (4 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉Narasinghpur (4 ZP Seats, 37 GPs)

➡️Deogarh

👉Reamal (2 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

➡️Dhenkanal

👉Hindol (4 ZP Seats, 35 GPs)

👉 Gondia (4 ZP Seats, 29 GPs)

➡️Gajapati

👉Mohana (3 ZP Seats, 39 GPs)

➡️ Ganjam

👉Sheragada (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

👉Hinjilicut (3 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

👉Kukudakhandi (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

👉Digapahandi (4 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

👉Polasara (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

➡️Jagatsinghpur

👉Balikuda (4 ZP Seats, 30 GPs)

➡️Jajpur (Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉Dharmasala (5 ZP Seats, 45 GPs)

👉Jajpur (4 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

➡️Jharsuguda

👉Lailkera (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs)

👉Kirmira (1 ZP Seats, 11 GPs)

👉Jharsuguda (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs)

➡️ Kalahandi

👉 Golamunda (3 ZP Seats, 28 GPs)

👉 Junagarh (4 ZP Seats, 34 GPs)

➡️ Kandhamal

👉 Balliguda (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

👉 K.Nuagaon (1 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

➡️Kendrapara

👉 Aul (4 ZP Seats, 34 GPs)

👉 Derabish (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

➡️ Keonjhar

👉 Ghasipura (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

👉 Ghatagaon (3 ZP Seats, 27 GPs)

👉 Bansapa (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

➡️ Khordha

👉 Tangi (4 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

👉 Bolagarh (3 ZP Seats, 19 GPs)

➡️ Koraput (Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Borigumma (3 ZP Seats, 31 GPs)

👉 Semiliguda (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

👉 Bandhugam (2ZP Seats, 13 GPs)

➡️ Malkanagiri

👉 Malkangiri (3 ZP Seats, 19 GPs)

➡️ Mayurbhanj

👉 Khunta (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

👉 G.B. Nagar (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs)

👉 Samakhunta (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

👉 Bangriposi (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs)

👉 Kuliana (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

👉 Rasgovindpur ( 2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉 Moroda (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

➡️ Nabarangpur

👉 Jharigam (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉 Chandahandi (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

➡️ Nayagarh

👉 Odagaon (4 ZP Seats, 36 GPs)

➡️Nuapada

👉 Nuapada (3 ZP Seats, 31 GPs)

➡️ Puri (Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Kanas (3 ZP Seats, 28 GPs)

👉 Brahmagiri- (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

👉 Krushnaprasad (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

➡️ Rayagada

👉 Bissamcuttack (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

👉 Chandrapur (1 ZP Seats, 8 GPs)

👉 Muniguda (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

➡️ Sambalpur (Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Jujomura (2 ZP Seats, 18 GPs)

👉 Rairakhol (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

➡️ Subarnapur

👉 Dunguripali (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

➡️ Sundargarh

👉 Bargaon (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs)

👉 Kuarmunda (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

👉 Lathikata (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs)

👉 Bonaigarh (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs)