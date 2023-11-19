Weird! Politicians fight over Broiler Chicken in Laxmipur

TNI Bureau: In a weird incident, a group fight reportedly broke out among the leaders and workers of the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during a party programme not for any power or position or even ticket, but over broiler chicken.

The incident has come to the fore from Laxmipur Assembly constituency of Odisha’s Koraput district.

As reported by a leading Odia newspaper, a training camp was organised by the BJD for the party workers at the Laxmipur between November 14 and November 16.

Broiler chicken was cooked for all participants. However, as alleged, it was not enough for all. Some party workers, who are said to be the supporters of former MLA Kailash Chandra Kulesika, claimed that they did not get the meat as the supporters of MLA Prabhu Jani went to the kitchen area and consumed more.

Later, they complained about it to the senior party leaders. But the matter did not remain within them. It reached the Jajpur MLA and party organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das

Das during his review meeting with the concerned leaders of the constituency inquired about the matter. After he was told that the incident was true, he urged the leaders to stay away from group fight over such petty issues and work together to strengthen the party at the grassroot level.

Speaking about the incident, MLA Jani said that the incident is trivial and was blown out of proportion, however all were given enough food. All are BJD workers and there is nothing called his or somebody else’s supporters, he clarified.