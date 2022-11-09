Trending: PM’s Convoy stops to give Passage to Ambulance

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy paused to allow an ambulance to pass. The PM While visiting Kangra in Himachal Pradesh today as part of the final round of the campaign for the Assembly elections that are scheduled for Sunday.

During the waiting period for the ambulance to pass, the Prime Minister’s convoy was captured on camera. A security guard assigned to making room for the VVIP convoy indicates to the ambulance’s driver as it goes by, and the Prime Minister then proceeds on his route. He can be seen waving to his awaiting fans.

Previously to that, the Prime Minister had to stop his convoy on a visit to Gujarat last month in order to allow an ambulance to pass. At that time, the Prime Minister was travelling from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad. The majority of the state’s assembly seats are located in the Kangra district.

The final phase of the ruling BJP’s campaign for the state elections is going to take place with the Prime Minister in Himachal. The Prime Minister called for the support of the people at a rally in Chambi, Kangra, today, claiming that Himachal Pradesh needs a strong, stable administration with a “double engine.” He also connected the Congress with “instability, corruption, and scam.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Prime Minister Sri. Narendra Modi Ji stopped his convoy to let an Ambulance pass in Chambi, Himachal Pradesh.

Few politicians & CMs should learn from our PM.

Subscribe to MeghUpdates Telegram channel to get updated news https://t.co/4YWAaFz0FA pic.twitter.com/SkzTO05qW7 — Lakshminarayanan Iyer G (@narayanagl) November 9, 2022

Later, in Sujanpur, he declared that the Congress was an “enemy” of progress and that it had “betrayed” the state when in power at the federal level.

He asserted that if the Congress is elected to power in the state, it will only impede progress. The Congress is the primary opponent to the BJP’s effort to keep control of the hill state.

He referred to the BJP’s victory in numerous states where it was in power and claimed that the party is known for having good administration and pro-poor policies. He claimed that this is why it is elected to power repeatedly.