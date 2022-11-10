ED raids places linked to Archana Nag in Money Laundering Case

TNI Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started conducting raids at 6 places linked to ‘Lady Blackmailer’ Archana Nag in money laundering case.

The raids are continuing at the residences of Archana Nag at Kesinga in Kalahandi district and Satya Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Archana Nag’s in-law’s residence in Jaleswar in Balasore district, a place in Banki in Cuttack district, Archana’s business partner Khageswar’s house in Balipatna and Car Show Room in Hanspal are also being raided too.

Many influential people including politicians, officials and businessmen are under the scanner for financial as well as sex links with Archana Nag.

Further details are awaited.