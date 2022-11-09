Schools, Colleges, Offices in Bhubaneswar to be Closed after 1 PM Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: All the Government offices and educational institutions will be partially closed tomorrow in view of visit of the President of India Droupadi Murmu to Odisha.

As per the notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, “All Government offices, schools & colleges (Government & Privates) coming under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) purview will remain closed after 1 pm on Thursday in view of visit of President of India to Odisha”.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from November 10 to 11, 2022.

She will offer her prayers to Lord Jagannath at Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri and launch various projects of the Union Ministry of Education from Bhubaneswar.