Transgenders can apply for Police Posts in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha Police Recruitment Board has issued a notification for recruitment of posts of Sub-Inspector of Police and constables.

Odisha Police has announced the recruitment of 477 posts of Sub- Inspector of Police and 244 posts of Constable (Communication) in Signals Service.

As per the notification issued by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board, Transgender candidates are eligible to apply while Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidate are not eligible to apply for the post.

Eligible candidates can apply for the Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 through online mode on its official website odishapolice.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria for Sub- Inspector of Police:

Age- Must not be below 21 years and above 25 years of age as on 1.1.2021.

Upper age limit relaxation: 5 years in case of ST,SC, SEBC and women candidates. Period of service rendered in Armed Forces in case of Ex-Servicemen. In-Service contractual employees who have rendered at least one year of continuous service prior to commencement of the Odisha Group B posts (Contractual Appointment) Rules, 2013 and are below 45 years of age are eligible.

Minimum Educational Qualification: Must have passed a Bachelors degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates who have not taken Odia as a subject in HSC standard must possess requisite certificate of passing ME standard in Odia as a Language subject.

Plan of Examination: The recruitment process shall consist of: Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE): There shall be two papers- Paper 1 which consists of general English and Odia language (100 marks) and Paper II which has general studies (200 marks). The questions will be of objective type in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. Each correct answer will carry 1 mark and each wrong answer will carry 0.25 negative marks. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unattempted questions.

Eligibility Criteria for Constable (Communication):

Age- Must not be less than 18 years of age and must not be more man 23 years of age as on1.1.2021.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Upper Age limit relaxation: 5 years in case of ST, SC. SEBC. Home Guards & Women candidates. Period of service rendered in Armed Forces in case of Ex-Servicemen. In case of Home Guards he should have completed 3 years of enrolment without any interruption on the date on which the advertisement is published and should be below 28 years of age as on 1. 1.2021.

In case of Group-D employees, rendered at least 5 years of continuous service in Group-D post and are below 43 years of age. In-service contractual Employees who have rendered at least one year of continuous service prior to commencement of the Odisha Group-C posts (Contractual Appointment) Rules, 2013 and are below 45 years of age are eligible.

Minimum Educational Qualification:

a) Must have passed +2 Examination or equivalent Examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or by any other recognized Board or Council.

b) Must have passed Diploma in Computer Application or equivalent Course from a recognized institution duly affiliated by the Government.

c) Must have passed Odia as one of the subjects In the High School Certificate Examination or an examination in Odia Language equivalent to M.E. standard recognized or conducted by the School and Mass Education Department of Government of Odisha.

The recruitment process for both posts shall consist of three parts.

➡️ Computer Based Multiple Choice Question in online mode

➡️ Physical Standards Measurement

➡️ Physical Efficiency Test