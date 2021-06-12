GST Rate Cut on Covid Management Goods; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The 44th GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has decided to reduce the GST rates on the specified items being used in Covid-19 relief and management till 30th September, 2021.

These specified items being used in COVID-19 relief and management on which GST rates are reduced include:

➡️ Medicines

➡️ Oxygen, Oxygen generation equipment and related medical devices

➡️ Testing Kits and Machines

➡️ Other COVID-19 related relief material

GST Rate slashed on Goods used in Covid Relief & Management including:

➡️ GST on Remdesivir slashed from 12% to 5%

➡️ No GST on Tocilizumab, Amphotericin B medicines

➡️ GST on Oxygen, Oxygen Generation Equipment & related Medical Devices slashed from 12% to 5%

➡️ GST on Testing Kits & Machines slashed from 12% to 5%

➡️ GST on Pulse Oxymeter, Hand Sanitisers reduced to 5%

➡️ GST on Ambulances reduced to 12% from 18%