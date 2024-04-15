Top Political Developments in Odisha – April 14, 2024 

➡️ Congress announces 75 MLA candidates for election in Odisha, former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik fielded from Bhandaripokhari.

➡️ BJD’s Cuttack unit indulge in infighting as Cuttack mayor Subash Singh along with 15 CMC corporators held discussions with top party leaders at Naveen Niwas allegedly opposed Rajya Sabha MP and party’s Cuttack district president Debashish Samantaray.

➡️ BJD worker allegedly thrashes a youth at Raghubari under Bisamkatak Assembly constituency in the presence of party’s MLA candidate Jagannath Saraka.

➡️ BJP National Vice President and Kendrapara MP candidate Baijayant Panda attends ‘Hindu Ekata Divas Rally’ in Kendrapara on Pana Sankranti.

➡️ Senior BJD leader from Nuapada district and party’s state secretary Saroj Kumar Sahu who resigned from the primary membership of the party, to join BJP.

➡️ A delegation of BJD met the CEO accusing the BJP and its candidates tarnishing the image of women workers in Odisha.