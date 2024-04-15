Remuna remains Tense following Violence during Hanuman Jayanti Procession

TNI Bureau: Tension prevailed in Remuna area of Balasore on Sunday following a clash between two groups during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

According to reports, a procession was carried out at around 4 pm in view of the Hanuman Jayanti. However, stones were allegedly pelted by the members of other group when the procession reached near the Kanaka Durga shrine.

Around 20-30 people were injured due to the stone pelting and they were admitted at Remuna community health centre as per the local media. Later, they were shifted to the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. However, police said only four were injured in the clash.

Soon, the local police administration including SP Sagarika Nath rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The stone pelting also reportedly damaged property including the front glass of SP Sagarika Nath’s vehicle and mobile phone of IIC of Remuna police station, Artatrana Sethi.

According to ADG Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar, there was a heated argument between the two groups following which both sides pelted stones at each other, which left at least four persons injured. They were admitted to district headquarters hospital.

Adequate police forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation in the area. Besides, police patrolling has been enhanced in the area to normalise the situation.

The Law and Order ADG also assured to take stringent action by the police and those behind the incident will be arrested.