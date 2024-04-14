Congress announces 75 More Assembly Candidates for Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Congress party today announced 75 more Assembly candidates for Odisha and fielded former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik from Bhandaripokhari seat.

As per the announcement of the grand old party, former Odisha CM Janaki Ballabh Patnaik’s son Pruthvi Ballav Patnaik will contest the election from Begunia seat.

Likewise, Jayadev Jena and Yashwant Laghuri will fight the assembly election from Anandpur and Champua respectively.

Santosh Jena has been fielded from Jatani Assembly constituency while Asit Patnaik from Bhadrak Assembly segment.

Here’s the complete list of MLA candidates of Congress: