TNI Evening News Headlines – April 12, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️IMD issues yellow warning for heatwave as mercury rise in Odisha. Maximum temperature is expected to rise by 6 to 8 degrees C after 24 hours.
➡️Iconic buildings lit up in Bhubaneswar ahead of Capital Foundation Day on April 13. Bhubaneswar replaced Cuttack as the capital of the State on April 13, 1948.
➡️Pratihari Servitors of Puri Jagannath Temple will now check entry of Non-Hindus into the Shrine.
➡️All the names of candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats will be announced by April 20: Odisha BJP In-Charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar.
➡️‘Loot in another apartment in Bhubaneswar’. Theft of gold ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakh alleged in Spring Leaf apartment at Raghunathpur.
➡️MEA issues Travel advisory for Iran and Israel; advises all Indians to not travel to Iran or Israel till further notice.
➡️Bengaluru cafe blast case: NIA arrests bomber and his accomplice Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb from a hideout in West Bengal.
➡️BRS leader K. Kavitha sent to 3-day CBI custody in excise policy case.
➡️To facilitate voting by Kashmiri migrants in the General Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has abolished the procedure of filling Form-M for the displaced people.
➡️ED attaches over Rs 150-cr worth assets linked to ex-West Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, TMC leader Shankar Adhya in PDS ‘scam’ case.
➡️India’s forex reserves jump USD 2.98 billion to hit a fresh peak of USD 648.56 billion: RBI.
➡️Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 83.43 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Lucknow Super Giants elect to bat in IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.
➡️Boxer MC Mary Kom steps down as Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent for the Olympic Games, citing personal reasons.
➡️India lose 1-3 against Australia in fourth hockey Test in Perth.
➡️Punjab Police identifies the arrested Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative as Prabhpreet Singh Germany.
