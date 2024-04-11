Top Political Developments in Odisha – April 11, 2024

➡️ CPI, the ally of Congress’s INDIA bloc, will field its candidate in the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 election.

➡️ BJP will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 to women in Odisha under the Shakti Vandana programme if it comes to power.

➡️ BJD announces nine more candidates for Assembly polls and fields turncoat Lekhashree Samantsinghar from Balasore Lok Sabha seat.

➡️ BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi takes a dig at BJD over VISION 5T blank page on govt portal saying ‘Why this Kolaveri-D??’

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️BJP leader Prashant Jagdev under the scanner for “misbehaving” with a journalist during padayatra. Case filed against him in Jankia, Khordha.

➡️ BJP alleges distribution of money and violation of model code of conduct by BJD’s Umakanta Samantaray from Bramhagiri Assembly seat in Puri.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Speaker disqualifies two MLAs- Premananda Nayak and Arabinda Dhali, under anti-defection law. Both of them had recently joined BJP after quitting BJD.

➡️ Former Odisha Women Commission Chairperson Jyoti Panigrahi and her husband Saroj Panigrahi resigned from the BJD.

➡️ BJP will change its Pottangi Assembly (ST) candidate as he reportedly belongs to SC community.