TNI Evening News Headlines – April 11, 2024

➡️Naveen Patnaik announces BJD candidate list for remaining Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies. Lekhashree Samantsinghar gets ticket for Balasore Lok Sabha seat.
➡️Former Odisha Women Commission Chairperson Jyoti Panigrahi and her husband Saroj Panigrahi resigned from the BJD.
➡️BJP will change its Pottangi Assembly (ST) candidate as he reportedly belongs to SC community.
➡️Heatwave will return to Odisha again. The mercury will rise by 6-8 degree Celsius during next subsequent 4 days: IMD.
➡️Pulwama encounter: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist killed by security forces.
➡️CBI creates e-mail id [email protected] where people from West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali can file complaints of land grab.
➡️Policemen at Kashi Vishwanath Dham to wear dhotis.
➡️Indian wrestler Abhimanyou wins bronze after defeating Begijon Kuldashev of Uzbekistan 6-5 in men’s 70kg free-style at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Indian wrestler Udit settles for silver.
➡️IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
➡️International Court of Justice orders Israel to take necessary action for ensuring basic food supplies to Gaza.
