Former Odisha Health Minister Kamala Das Passes Away

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) and Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Kamala Das passes away late last night at the age of 79.

According to reports, Das breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

The family members had admitted the 79-year-old at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar as she suffering from lung infection for long time now. Later, she was shifted to the hospital in Cuttack.

Das who was born on August 16, 1945 joined politics in 1990 after leaving her profession as a doctor.

She was actively participated in Odisha’s political arena, particularly as a member of the Janata Dal and Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

She represented the Bhogarai constituency three times. She became the MLA for the first time in 1990 from Janata Dal ticket and defeated the Congress candidate.

Likewise, Das won the 1995 election by securring 14,300 votes. She also contested in 2000 as a BJD candidate and defeated Congress leader Dr. Kartik Keswar Patra by 1055 votes.

Later, she joined the Congress party after leaving BJD. But, she made a come back in 2014.

Her body has been kept her residence for people to pay their last tributes and her last rites will be performed later today.

Meanwhile, condolences from several eminent persons poured in for the deceased former minister.