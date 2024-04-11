Top Political Developments in Odisha – April 10, 2024

➡️ 11 former BMC corporators led by corporator Amaresh Jena, who is a strong contender for a ticket in the Bhubaneswar Central seat, met BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate & sitting Bhubaneswar MP, Aparajita Sarangi.

➡️ More than 300 BJD workers of Khallikote and Kabisuryanagar joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal, and Berhampur MP candidate Pradeep Panigrahi in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Orissa High Court upheld the lower court verdict that had earlier awarded a three-year jail term to senior Congress leader Mohammad Moquim in connection with the alleged Odisha Rural Housing & Development Corporation (ORHDC) corruption case.

➡️ Former union minister Dilip Ray got a rousing welcome in Rourkela after getting relief from the Delhi High Court, which stayed his conviction in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999 and siad that he is still in BJP and will fight the election if the people and the party want.

➡️ Flying squad seized Rs 4.5 lakh cash from a car at Didi Ghati in Laxmipur area of Koraput district; car driver & cash handed over to concerned polling officials.

➡️ Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) reach Bhubaneswar for 2024 election in Odisha, EVMs kept at BJB autonomous college.

➡️ No one will remain landless in Odisha as BJP, if comes to power, will provide land pattas (RoRs) to slum dwellers in Bhubaneswar not for 150 sqft but 650 sqft houses, says MP Aparajita Sarangi.

➡️ Congress Central leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Kanhaiya Kumar to visit Odisha in first week of May to campaign for party candidate.