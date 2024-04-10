SSB Cops in Odisha asked to remove Tattoos within 15 days

TNI Bureau: The Special Security Battalion (SSB) cops appointed under the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate have been asked to remove tattoos on their body parts easily noticeable while in uniform.

According to an official release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security), Special Security battalion, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar, tattoos demeans the image of the police force hence the SSB cops have been directed to remove their tattoos within 15 days, or else would face disciplinary actions.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“TATTOOS” on their body which demeans the image of the Battalion as well as Odisha Police since these are offensive, obscene and derogatory in nature. Hence after careful consideration, it is decided that from today onwards tattoos that are visible while wearing uniform are not permitted,” said the notification.

“All Guard I/Cs are directed to make a list of men having tattoos on their body part easily noticeable while with uniform and ask them to permanently remove the tattoos within 15 days from the date of receiving the orders failing which necessary departmental actions as deemed fit shall be initiated against the wrongdoers. Once again, it is advised to avoid getting inked the face, neck and hand to maintain a level of professionalism,” it added.