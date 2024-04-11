TNI Morning News Headlines – April 11, 2024

➡️Sumit Singh of Rourkela creates world record by running on treadmill for 12 hours
➡️Temperature to soar in Odisha after April 13: IMD.
➡️Orissa HC directs Sambalpur University to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation for wrongly declaring +3 student as fail.
➡️Gazette notification for Phase 3 of General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 to be issued on April 12; Nominations for the third phase will begin tomorrow.
➡️Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) terminates the services of Bibhav Kumar- private secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
➡️Indian students in Israel thank embassy for timely assistance, helping hand to fly home after Hamas attacks.
➡️Muslims across the country are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal, gathering for prayers in mosques and open grounds.
➡️Indian stock markets shut for Eid celebrations.
➡️Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu, Prannoy roared into round of 16; Lakshya, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen crashed out.
➡️Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
➡️South Korean Opposition set for landslide victory in parliamentary elections.
➡️Three sons, grandchildren of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli air strike.
➡️Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit.
