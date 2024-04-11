TNI Morning News Headlines – April 11, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Muslims across the country are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal, gathering for prayers in mosques and open grounds. 
➡️Sumit Singh of Rourkela creates world record by running on treadmill for 12 hours
➡️Temperature to soar in Odisha after April 13: IMD.
➡️Orissa HC directs Sambalpur University to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation for wrongly declaring +3 student as fail.
➡️Gazette notification for Phase 3 of General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 to be issued on April 12; Nominations for the third phase will begin tomorrow.
➡️Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) terminates the services of Bibhav Kumar- private secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
➡️Indian students in Israel thank embassy for timely assistance, helping hand to fly home after Hamas attacks.
Related Posts

Odisha Assembly Speaker cracks whip on Arabinda Dhali,…

Top Political Developments in Odisha – April 10, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Muslims across the country are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal, gathering for prayers in mosques and open grounds. 
➡️Indian stock markets shut for Eid celebrations.
➡️Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu, Prannoy roared into round of 16; Lakshya, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen crashed out.
➡️Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
➡️South Korean Opposition set for landslide victory in parliamentary elections.
➡️Three sons, grandchildren of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli air strike.
➡️Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.