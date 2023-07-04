Top 6 Amazing Spots to explore in Odisha during your Budget-Friendly Trips

Odisha is a popular tourist destination in this country, and this amazing state lures people with beautiful beaches, mesmerizing landscapes, lakes, waterfalls and more. The state allows you to spend your holiday time on a lot of things. It has more than 600 temples, and exploring the tribal villages and wildlife of this state will bring you an amazing experience. But is it possible to explore all those things and places while on a short-budget trip? It may not sound as a possible task, but to help you out with this, we have listed down the top 5 stunning spots that you can surely explore during your trips. Let’s get started with this.

Udaygiri and Khandagiri Caves and Rock-Hewed Temples

During your trip to Odisha, you shouldn’t forget to visit Khandagiri and Udaygiri caves. These caves are a beautiful combination of man-made and natural caves. This place is situated around 7 km from the city and houses beautiful sculptures as well as Brahmi inscriptions. Khandagiri has 18 caves, and Udaygiri has 15 caves. Apart from the archaeological masterpieces present in this place, the mesmerizing beauty of its surroundings attracts hundreds and thousands of tourists from across the world.

Chandipur Beach In Balasore

Situated in Northern Odisha, Chandipur Beach is also known as the hide-and-seek ocean. When at the beach, you can watch the ocean disappearing and reappearing after some time. This happens as the water moves back by around 5 KM during ebb tide and then comes back at the high tide. You can also visit the Budhabalanga River, which is located near Chandipur. The distance from Bhubaneswar to Chandipur is around 207 KM, and it would take around 5 hours to reach the place.

Visit Chilika Lake For An Amazing Bird Watching Experience

If you love birds and searching for a beautiful bird-watching place in Odisha, then head to Chilika Lake. The lake covers around 1100 sq. km of area and is also known as the largest coastal lagoon in Asia. Here you can spot golden plovers, sea eagles, flamingos, gulls and other beautiful migratory birds. If you visit this lake, then don’t forget to explore Satapada, Breakfast Island, Bird Island, and Kalijai Temple. You can easily reach this place by road and rail. The perfect time to visit this place is between November to January.

Simlipal National Park

For ultimate fun and thrill in Odisha, you can visit Simlipal National Park. It is considered as a heaven for nature lovers as well as wildlife. As one of the largest national parks in India, this place offers a natural home to deer, elephants, tigers, leopards, different reptiles and birds. Don’t forget to go on an elephant ride for an adventurous thrill. This national park is located in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, which is situated around 320 km away from the capital city.

Stunning Barehipani Waterfall

This state is blessed with scenery waterfalls, and while talking about waterfalls, we can’t forget the Barehipani waterfall. This is the state’s 2nd highest waterfall and provides visitors with stunning natural beauty. The waterfall has created a refreshing clear water pool where you can create some unforgettable memories. Near this waterfall, you can also find a guest house and nature camps. For maximum fun, prefer to visit between November to March.

Explore Raghurajpur’s Beautiful Handicrafts Villages

Raghurajpur, located in the Puri district, is popular for skilled Pattachitra painters. Here you will find yourself surrounded by an artistic environment. The village will offer you a sneak-peak into the state’s rural life. Explore the papier mache, sodhai work, filigree, palm lead inscription, applique, terracotta, wooden toys and more in this village.

Closing Thoughts

Odisha, well-known as the land of tribal people, rivers, temples, silver beaches and waterfalls, is a perfect place where you can spend some quality and unforgettable times with your family and friends. So, pack your travel bags and visit this state, and you will return with pleasurable memories that will keep you enchanted for a long time.