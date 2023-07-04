Odisha Train Tragedy: Probe finds major lapses in Signalling Circuit Alteration

New Delhi: The Commissioner of Rail Safety (CRS), which is probing the Balasore triple train accident, has blamed the lapses at multiple levels in the Signalling and Telecom (S&T) department of the Indian Railways, in its report .

The report also highlighted the “lapses in the signalling-circuit-alteration” carried out at the north signal ‘goomty’ in the past and during the execution of the signalling work related to the replacement of electric lifting barrier for level crossing gate 94 at the station.

However, the senior officials of the railway ministry remained tight-lipped over the report.

Besides the CRS, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also probing the Odisha train accident. The CRS, which comes under Ministry of Civil Aviation, is the central government entity that looks into railway safety and investigates railway incidents.

Sources said that AM Chowdhary, CRS, South Eastern Circle, who carried out the probe into the Balasore train accident in its report, has found that lapses at multiple levels in the S&T Department were responsible for the same.

The source said that the report highlighted that repair work was carried out at LC94 and disconnection was issued at 4.20 p.m. and re connection was given at 4.50 p.m. on the same day of June 2.

The source said that the report pointed out that after re connection, S&T staff was still working for signal circuit and it said that no modification was involved.

“A case of the rear-collision of Train No 12841 (Coromandel Express) with the goods train standing on the Up loop line (common loop) of the station came. The last two coaches of Howrah-SMVT Superfast Express, which was passing on the down main line of the station at the same time, were hit by the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express and capsized,” the report stated.

“The rear-collision was due to the lapses in the signalling-circuit-alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty (of the station) in the past, and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of Electric Lifting Barrier for level crossing gate number 94 at the station. These lapses resulted in wrong signalling to the Coromandel Express wherein the Up Home Signal indicated Green aspect for run-through movement on the Up main line of the station, but the crossover connecting the Up main line to the Up loop line (crossover 17A/B) was set to the Up loop line,” the source said citing the report.

“The wrong signalling resulted in the Coromandel Express traversing on the Up loop line, and eventual rear-collision with the goods train standing there,” the source said.