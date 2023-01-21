To Bat or Bowl? Rohit becomes clueless after winning Toss

TNI Bureau: Rohit Sharma hilariously forgot his team’s decision at the toss during the 2nd ODI vs New Zealand at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

In a video, which soon became viral on social media platforms, it can be seen that New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Rohit Sharma put the toss in the presence of commentator Ravi Shastri.

After Rohit Sharma won the toss, Shastri asked him whether he wants to bat or bowl first. With a hand over his head, he forgot what he wanted to do. He took his own sweet time to make the decision.

“I forgot what we wanted to do. Actually had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we’ll bowl first. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us,” said Rohit.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Tom Latham, on the other hand, just like everybody around, was seen smiling.

Watch: