Two Rhinos found dead in Chitwan National Park 

TNI Bureau: Carcasses of two rhinos were found on the banks of the Narayani River that flows through the Chitwan National Park (CNP) in Nepal.

The carcasses of an adult female rhino around 14 years old and a four-year-old male rhino were found from the banks of the Narayani River in Madhyabindu Municipality Ward No. 2 of East Nawalparasi on Friday.

While the exact reason behind death of rhinos are yet to be known, it is suspected that they might have been killed by a group of smuggler.

Ganesh Tiwari, information officer of the park said that some locals who saw the dead animals informed the park and the Nepal of Army. The animals, as per the preliminary investigation, were electrocuted to death by the smugglers, he added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The CNP Information Officer Tiwari said that an investigation is underway into the death of the rhinos.

In the current fiscal year 2022/23, 10 one-horned rhinoceros have died in CNP.

According to Tiwari, a total of 10 one-horned rhinoceros died in CNP in the current fiscal year 2022/23. Out of 10 rhinos that died in the first six months of the current year, seven died of natural causes, one due to electrocution and two were killed by smugglers.