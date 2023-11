TNI WhatsApp Poll: What does Odisha Need for Good Governance?

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – What does Odisha Need for Good Governance?

Out of 43 respondents, 28 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Odisha need a strong administrator for good governance while 6 people voted saying that Odisha need an Odia origin leader, 9 remained neutral.