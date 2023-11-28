Youth For Seva Holds Bindu Sagar Cleanliness Drive

TNI Bureau: The Youth for Seva organization conducted a cleanliness drive at the Bindu Sagar in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the holy Kartik Purnima yesterday.

Like every year, a large number of devotees gathered at Bindu Sagar, a famous pond near the Lingaraj temple, to worship and perform the Boita Bandhan rituals in view of the Kartik Purnima.

Most of them used the boats made of plastic, sole and artificial colors, which destroy the wetlands and becoming a major cause of environmental pollution. Therefore, to protect the environment and to protect the historical Bindu Sagar, youth volunteer organization Youth for Seva cleaned the water body as it does every year.

In order to keep the Bindu Sagar clean, around 30 volunteers of the organisation gathered at 7 am and cleaned it.

It is to be mentioned here that the Youth for Service has been conducting such cleanliness drive for the last 7 years.