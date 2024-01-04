TNI WhatsApp Poll: Shreemayee Mishra vs Aparajita Sarangi

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Will Shreemayee Mishra pose a Big Challenge to Aparajita Sarangi in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Seat?

Out of 53 respondents, 45 persons have given in favour of the opinion that BJD leader Shreemayee Mishra may not be a big challenge to BJP leader and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Seat while 8 people voted saying that Shreemayee will pose a Big Challenge to Aparajita Sarangi in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Seat in coming elections.