TNI WhatsApp Poll on poor condition of NH-55, delay in expansion

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who is responsible for the poor condition of NH-55 and delay in expansion?

Out of 36 respondents, 24 persons have given in favour of the opinion that NHAI Staff are responsible for the poor condition of NH-55 and delay in expansion while 5 people voted saying that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is responsible for the poor condition of NH-55, 4 voted saying Nitin Gadkari is responsible, 2 said Odisha Government is responsible for the same.