TNI Evening News Headlines – December 25, 2023

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approved creation of a dedicated Special Security Battalion with a strength of around 1190 personnel for providing full-proof security to Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri, crowd management and devotee facilitation.
➡️World renowned sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik made a 100 ft long, 20 ft high and 40 ft wide Santa Claus, made of sand and 2,000 kgs of onions on Blue Flag beach, Puri on the occasion of Christmas.
➡️Two minor girls drowned while taking a bath in a pond at Kurangpradhan village in Cuttack district.
➡️Huge cache of Maoist articles recovered by security forces under Kalimela police limits bordering Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Amid the diarrhoea scare in Rourkela, suspected diarrhoea claims two lives in Bolangir.
➡️Srimandir sees unprecedented rush of devotees ahead of New Year.
➡️BJP targets 51% Votes in Odisha in 2024: says Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal.
➡️63 COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases detected in India so far.
➡️Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde tests positive for Covid-19.
➡️Madhya Pradesh Ministry expanded; 18 Cabinet, 10 Ministers of state take oath.
➡️Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest Guided Missile Stealth Destroyer ‘Imphal’ at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai tomorrow.
➡️President Draupadi Murmu gives assent to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill.
➡️PM Modi releases first series of 11 volumes of collected works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.
➡️PM Modi attends a Christmas event in Delhi.
➡️People celebrates Christmas with religious enthusiasm, traditional fervour across India.
➡️Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to expand Gaza operation.
