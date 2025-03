The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – What’s your view on Panchayati Raj Divas date change & withdrawal of Holiday on Biju Jayanti?

Out of 50 respondents, 30 voted saying that change in Panchayati Raj Divas Date & withdrawal of Holiday on Biju Jayanti is justified, while 20 voted saying that it is unjustified.